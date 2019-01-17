Sam Smith posts stye surgery on Instagram

WELLINGTON •British pop singer Sam Smith has revealed he underwent an eye operation while holidaying in New Zealand yesterday.

He took to Instagram to announce he was about to have surgery for an eye infection in Auckland and then documented the procedure with a series of pictures.

Doctors had decided the painful stye on his right eye needed to be operated on, the 26-year-old said.

"I'm getting it operated on in 20 minutes... super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch," he messaged before the procedure.

"I'm being super dramatic, it's like a 15-minute operation lol."

His 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour topped the charts in several countries and earned him four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.

He also won Song of the Year for Stay With Me, the breakout hit he harked back to in an Instagram post after a successful operation.

"Stye with me," Smith wrote, alongside a snap of him sporting his new eye patch.

