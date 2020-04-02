Sam Smith keeps things 'Joyful Joyful' in Instagram performance

There's nothing like music to lift the spirits and touch the heart and, in an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 1), English singer-songwriter Sam Smith managed to do just that.

The 27-year-old, dressed in a simple white T-shirt, posted an Instagram Live video. In it, he sings the song Joyful, Joyful, which was featured in the movie, Sister Act 2 (1993).

In the accompanying caption, Smith wrote: "Watched Sister Act 2 last week and now I can't get this beauty out my head, especially after seeing @pink's incredible version…"

Smith was referencing singer Pink's rendition, who sang it during bath time with her son in an Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 31).

Smith's cover has garnered more than 600,000 views, and many positive comments from Netizens, including "CHILLLLSSSS ALL OVER MY BODYYYYY" and "CEO of singing on IGTV".

