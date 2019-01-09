Sam Elliott honoured

Lady Gaga (above right) and Bradley Cooper (left) did not let their Golden Globes disappointment mar the happiness of Sam Elliott (centre).

They turned up on Monday to witness their 74-year-old A Star Is Born co-star imprint his hands and feet in cement in Hollywood Boulevard.

Elliott plays Cooper's elder brother in the film, which picked up only one award, for Best Song, on Sunday.

Lady Gaga, dressed in a striking sky-blue trenchcoat, received a kiss on her forehead from Elliott.

The trio later shared a heart-warming embrace as Cooper hailed the "iconic mark" that Elliott had left on films.

Elliott, who has two prime-time Emmy nominations, is a regular on current Netflix series, The Ranch.

While he was not nominated at the Golden Globes, industry magazine Variety reported that the actor seems poised to land his first Oscar nomination for what it called his "tender performance" in A Star Is Born.