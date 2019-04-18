Salma Hayek says husband not making big Notre-Dame donation to earn tax break

PARIS - The fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has been put out but Salma Hayek is fighting another fire.

The Oscar-nominated actress is dousing talk that a mega donation by her husband was not truly an act of charity, but a ploy to get a tax break instead.

On Wednesday (April 17), Hayek, 52, defended husband Francois-Henri Pinault, chief executive of fashion empire Kering, and her father-in-law Francois Pinault, who have pledged to give 100 million euros (S$153 million) to rebuild the cathedral after the fire on Monday (April 15).

Posting online, along with a photograph of herself with the two men, she wrote: "Today, more than ever, I feel proud to be part of the Pinault family. Not only for their personal and heart-felt participation in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame but also because their contribution won't be claiming any tax deductions from the government."

According to the Daily Mail, activist groups, fighting for the down-and-out in France, have poured scorn over the haste of the rich and famous to come to the rescue of Notre-Dame, but show lukewarm efforts to uplift people's lives.