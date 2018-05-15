Salma Hayek calls for lower pay for men

CANNES • Play fair, actress Salma Hayek urges male actors, while one football player, Real Madrid goalie Keylor Navas, says walking the red carpet at Cannes is more stressful than facing hotshot strikers.

On Sunday, Mexican-American actress Hayek, a vocal campaigner against sexual harassment in the movie industry, said male stars should get less pay as a way to even things up with chronically underpaid women.

A day after joining dozens of other female movie-makers, including Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett, at a demonstration at the film festival in support of the struggle for women's rights, Hayek told a conference: "The actors have to say: 'Okay, time's up. I had a good run, but now it's also time to be generous with the actresses in the films.'

"We all have to be part of the adjustment. That's one idea. I'm going to be hated for it. I hope I can get a job after this."

The issue of equality has been a running theme throughout the film festival, which is the first to take place since sexual harassment allegations against some major Hollywood players surfaced last year.

Also on Sunday, Navas said he found showing a film about his life in Cannes more of an ordeal than the upcoming challenge in the Champions League final.

The movie Man Of Faith recounts his rise from humble origins to become one of Real's millionaire galacticos. "The Champions League final I know. The red carpet is new... it's a bit stressful," he said.

The 31-year-old was part of the all-conquering Madrid side that won the European title in 2016 and last year, and will face English team Liverpool in two weeks' time.

A day after Madrid beat Celta Vigo 6-0 in Spain, Navas flew to Cannes to promote the film, which also features Real's legendary trainer Zinedine Zidane playing himself and a dressing room scene involving other members of the side.

Navas said the idea of the film was not to grandstand him, but to "show people that with faith and God's help", you can realise your dreams.

