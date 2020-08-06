Salma Hayek and other celebrities ask social media followers to help victims of Beirut blasts

BEIRUT - On Tuesday (Aug 4), Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, was struck by two massive explosions, which killed at least 135 people and wounded 5000, according to the country's health minister.

The explosion displaced more than 300,000 people from their homes, and those reported missing have risen to the hundreds, prompting fears that the death toll will continue to grow. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, according to reports by the New York Times.

The Lebanese cabinet has declared a two-week state of emergency in the city.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, celebrities are taking to social media to spread awareness of the event, as well as to compel their social media following to send thoughts, prayers, and donations to the Middle Eastern capital, says USA Today.

Film actress Salma Hayek shared a graphic video of the explosions on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old actress wrote: "Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon. My broken heart goes out to all the people who have lost loved ones and who are in the affected areas of my beloved Beirut."

Other celebrities, including Ariana Grande, have urged their followers to donate.

The 27-year-old singer, in a tweet on Tuesday, wrote: "My heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy."

She also directed her followers to support two disaster relief organizations - a crowdfunder on global online social platform, JustGiving, as well as the Lebanese Red Cross.

my heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy.

please support / donate if you’re able to, i will be doing so too. https://t.co/8ACJFzxl69 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 4, 2020

Actress Jameela Jamil has also taken to social media to share more about the tragedy. Taking to Twitter, she shared a link to a fund, as well as an image that listed organisations to donate to.

The Good Place actress wrote: "A pandemic, political unrest and now 300,000 people left homeless due to the blast. Beirut needs global support."

Other celebrities, including singer Halsey, model Naomi Campbell, and actress Priyanka Chopra, have been speaking about the Beirut blast on their social media handles.

If any of u can donate any amount you can today, pls help @SavetheChildren reach kids & families in #Lebanon who urgently need our support - we are all one human family 🌎❤️ #Beirut https://t.co/8UhWucV77s — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 6, 2020

my heart is aching looking at these photos in Beirut. I have read from a lot of people that petitions aren’t effective and donations can result in a dramatic exchange decrease. Can someone share with me direct information about how we can help most effectively and immediately? — h (@halsey) August 4, 2020