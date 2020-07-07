S. Korean stars in talks over Hollywood film

SEOUL • South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her debut in Hollywood with an upcoming film tentatively titled The Cross.

According to Son's agency MS Team Entertainment yesterday, the actress has given consideration to the film and is undergoing negotiations over details. While stating that she will likely star in the film, the agency was cautious to confirm the decision as of now.

It also said that Son, 38, will play the film's lead female role - a non-Korean - and is expected to speak English throughout.

Australian actor Sam Worthington, from films Avatar (2009) and Clash Of The Titans (2010), will play her counterpart in the film, according to reports from local media.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Sun-kyun, from Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), may make his first advance into Hollywood in the same film.

Lee's agency HODU&U Entertainment said the 45-year-old actor has been offered a role in the film and is considering the offer.

Coming from New Zealand director-screenwriter Andrew Niccol of Gattaca (1997) and Good Kill (2014), The Cross will be a sci-fi flick, casting a commentary over social division. The film, slated to kick off production early next year, will include scenes in South Korea.

Son made her debut on television in the series Delicious Proposal in 2001, and went on to star in veteran film-maker Im Kwon-taek's movie Painted Fire (2002) and play lead roles in award-winning romance flicks The Classic (2003) and A Moment To Remember (2004).

The actress has been active in both film and television and recently starred in the smash-hit tvN series Crash Landing On You with actor Hyun Bin.

