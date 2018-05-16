S. Korean host says sorry over choice of word for encore

SEOUL • Critics have given an F grade to a host of an event in a South Korean university after he used a word commonly uttered in bars to prompt girl band Twice to do an encore.

On Monday, Lee Jung Pyo apologised to Twice for his inappropriate comment.

Last Friday, Twice performed some of its hits, including What Is Love? and Likey, at a festival organised by Sungkyunkwan University.

After the members left the stage, Lee told the audience: "Everyone, Twice won't come back (if you just shout) for an encore. At a time like this, (shout) 'service'."

He repeated the comment, encouraging the crowd to shout louder.

But after the festival, he became embroiled in a controversy, as the word "service" was deemed to be inappropriate. Many posted online that the word is used in bars and karaoke joints.

A chastened Lee bowed in to the demands of the university's student committee for a public apology.

The committee also posted the apology on its social media account on Monday.

"I am very sorry to the students, the student committee, Twice and fans," it read.

"Seeing the students who were excited by Twice's performance, I thought it would be nice if the band could sing one more song. Thinking of the term 'fan service', I used the word 'service'. It was shortsighted of me."

THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK