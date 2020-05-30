S. Korean horror film to get Hollywood remake

Be prepared to be spooked again.

South Korean horror movie Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018), which some movie fans have called the Korean version of The Blair Witch Project (1999), is getting a Hollywood remake.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles-based Black Box Management and Seoul-based BH Entertainment have struck a deal.

Directed by Jung Bum-shik, Gonjiam is about an online reality show which gathers a group of youngsters to explore the abandoned Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital, where the hospital director was rumoured to have gone missing after killing all the patients.

Gonjiam earned US$20 million (S$28 million) worldwide on a US$2.2 million budget, becoming the second-highest grossing horror film in South Korea after A Tale Of Two Sisters (2003).

This would not be the first time a South Korean movie has been remade by Hollywood, but the results have been mixed.

In 2006, South Korean hit movie Il Mare (2000), which starred Gianna Jun and Lee Jung-jae, was remade into The Lake House, starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, the popular pairing from the 1994 movie Speed. However, it received mixed reviews and flopped at the United States box office.

In 2008, My Sassy Girl (2001), which starred Jun and Cha Tae-hyun, was remade into an American movie of the same name, starring Elisha Cuthbert and Jesse Bradford. It was released direct-to-DVD.

However, with the continued strength of the Korean wave, South Korean movies like Train To Busan (2016), The Villainess (2017) and Extreme Job (2019) have been lined up for Hollywood remakes.

It has not hurt that South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 movie Parasite swept four recent Oscar awards, including for Best Picture and Best Director.