Ryan Adams' album launch on hold amid sexual misconduct allegation

NEW YORK • Ryan Adams has said sorry for his past behaviour, but the music labels are not convinced that the public is ready to forgive him.

This has led to a decision not to release a new album by the singer-songwriter, who is reportedly being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over his communication with an underage fan.

Following an article published by The New York Times last Wednesday about Adams' treatment of women - from a teenage fan to ex-wife, singer Mandy Moore - FBI agents took the first steps to open a criminal investigation. Adams, 44, was said to have exchanged sexually explicit images with the teen, who said their contact began when she was 14 and ended when she was 16.

The Grammy-nominated rock and alternative country singer had announced plans to release three albums this year. The first of those, Big Colours, whose roll-out had been scheduled for April 19, was put on hold indefinitely, according to music retailers.

Two music-equipment companies have also suspended their relationships with the artist.

NYTIMES