Rupert Grint to become a father

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, best known for playing Ron Weasley, is going to be a father for the first time.

The 31-year-old and his long-time girlfriend, 28-year-old actress Georgia Groome, confirmed the pregnancy last Friday.

The British couple's representative told tabloid USA Today that the two "are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time".

Grint rose to fame from the Harry Potter movie franchise that spanned eight movies from 2001 to 2011, while Groome is known for starring in the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008).

The couple, who have reportedly been together since 2011, have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Grint eschews fame, having previously said in a 2018 interview with The Independent that he thinks it can be "dehumanising".

He said: "Sometimes it can be quite dehumanising to have people just taking pictures of you when you're out. To them, you are just this one thing. It's a weird existence. But that's my life. I can't really remember life before it. In a weird way, you become blase about it. It becomes normal and you adapt."

He has also hinted at having children in past interviews. Shortly after turning 30, he said that he would "like to settle down and have kids soon" in an interview with The Guardian.

It remains to be seen if the child will be a boy and if they will name him after his career-defining character.

He said: "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."