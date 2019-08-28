RuPaul's Drag Race stars to perform here again

The stars of Emmy-winning reality television series RuPaul's Drag Race are set to return here to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 27 next year.

Hosted by American drag queen, singer and television star RuPaul and featuring contestants lip-syncing and walking on runways, the series has won nine Emmys, including Outstanding Reality-Competition Programme last year.

The show here includes American drag queen Yvie Oddly, winner of the show's recently concluded 11th season, as well as one of the judges, Michelle Visage.

Also performing are Season 10 winner Aquaria, Season 7 winner Violet Chachki, Season 8 runner-ups Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls, and Season 11 contestants Plastique Tiara and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

The R18-rated show is part of the series' world tour, which includes stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo and Seoul.

The show was last held here in February at the Kallang Theatre.