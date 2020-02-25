RuPaul's Drag Race stars coming to Singapore this week, with new season to follow

SINGAPORE - With their glittering outfits, big hair and backstage drama, the drag queens from American reality television show RuPaul's Drag Race have charmed and death-dropped their way into hearts around the world, with international versions, and a live performance here.

The programme's first season aired in 2009, and Season 12 will air from Saturday (Singapore time) on Netflix.

In 2019, it won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program, beating out other contenders such as The Amazing Race, Top Chef and The Voice. British and Thai versions of RuPaul's Drag Race have also emerged, with Canadian and Australian versions also reportedly in the works.

The US version documents American drag queen RuPaul Charles' search for the next drag superstar, playing host, mentor and head judge as contestants are given different challenges such as acting, singing, or creating outfits.

On Thursday (Feb 27), seven drag queens - Aquaria, Detox, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Plastique Tiara, Sharon Needles and Violet Chachki - are slated to perform at The Star Theatre as part of the official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour.

Plastique Tiara, a Vietnam-born, US-based performer, whose real name is Duc Tran Nguyen, told The Straits Times in an e-mail: "I'm so excited! I've never been (to Singapore) before."

Asked about the content of the live show on Thursday, the 22-year-old, who placed eighth out of 15 contestants in the show's 11th season, added: "I don't want to give too much away. But we will be saving the planet, and I'm the ice planet! Get ready for more corsets ya'll!".

On being part of RuPaul's Drag Race family, Plastique Tiara said: "I think it has given everyone a chance at an in- the-spotlight career. I think I learned that there is a whole family I had (that) I didn't even know about. The drag community is much bigger then people think."

American drag queen RuPaul was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the popularity of the show in 2019, and replied: "Drag Race is really about the tenacity of the human spirit, and I think that is why it connects with audiences around the world. Drag challenges people to look beyond what their driver's license describes them as. Drag challenges you to discover your true self."

RuPaul's Drag Race is available on Netflix.

BOOK IT:

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2020 (R18)

Where: [R18]The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Thursday (Feb 27), 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $298 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)