RuPaul wins 4th Emmy for best reality-show host, matching Survivor's Jeff Probst's haul

Work is not a drag for RuPaul.

"I show up at work because I love drag queens, love dramatic people, love being around people who march to a different drummer," he said after winning an Emmy on Saturday (Sept 14).

He was honoured as best host of a reality or competition programme for the fourth consecutive year, for RuPaul's Drag Race.

That triumph in the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles, sees him tying with Survivor host Jeff Probst for the record, the Washington Post reported.

"Drag is dangerous. Drag is not politically correct," RuPaul, 58, said.

"I know people say: 'You're mainstream' but drag will never be mainstream."

The show, which was nominated this year for 14 Emmys, won outstanding hairstyling for a multi-camera series or special and outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming.

The show was recently renewed for a 12th season by VH1.

RuPaul is not slowing down in the race to create new milestones for his show.

"We have a Canadian version, UK version, a Thailand version, a Chilean version - how much bigger would I like it to get? How many countries are there?

"I think it's a good show. There are drag queens all over the place, I think we can do a lot of them," he said.

Other big winners over the weekend include Game Of Thrones (10 trophies) and Chernobyl (seven).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which won best comedy in 2018, took home six awards, including best guest-acting honours for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

With the Creative Arts Emmy Awards handed out, all eyes will now be on the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept 22.