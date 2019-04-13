Rumoured return for singer Elva Hsiao

TAIPEI • Is a return on the cards for Elva Hsiao?

The Taiwanese singer, who has not been seen in public for more than 18 months, on Thursday posted a selfie on her Instagram and Facebook accounts, with the caption "Miss me ?? I miss ME".

Her last public appearance was in August 2017.

Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media reported that Hsiao was originally scheduled to hold 13 concerts in China in April last year, but she has to cancel them due to acute bronchitis.

The 39-year-old singer reportedly returned to Vancouver, Canada, to recuperate, but her condition remained unstable as she suffered from frequent fevers and headaches.

In May last year, she posted a photo of herself with her two dogs on social media and wrote, "I'm so thankful to everyone who has been supporting me when I'm feeling under the weather. I'll be back soon, I promise."

Hsiao, who released her debut self-titled album in 1999, is famous for songs such as Theme Song Of Love (2002) and Confession (2006).