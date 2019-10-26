Ruby Lin praises 'handsome' husband

TAIPEI • Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin and actor Wallace Huo have been married for three years and they have a two-year-old daughter.

The couple have kept a low profile and have seldom posted photos of them together on social media, leading some to speculate that their marriage was on the rocks.

In a rare show of public affection, Lin, 43, expressed her love on Thursday for Huo, 39, in a trailer for Chinese reality show Happiness Trio.

Lin, best known for starring in TV dramas such as My Fair Princess (1998) and Romance In The Rain (2001), was a guest on Happiness Trio with director Hsu Fu-hsiang and his wife, actress Ivy Chen.

In the trailer, Lin said she was surprised that Hsu, who married Chen last year, managed to win the hand of such a beautiful woman. But Chen, who gave birth to a baby boy in February, said she felt honoured to marry the talented director.

Lin said she would like to learn from her as marrying Huo was the happiest thing in her life. She praised him for being handsome and good to her.

The two women said there was nothing more important in life than marrying the right man.

Lin and Huo took 10 years to progress from friendship to love. They became an item at her birthday party in January 2016 and announced their romance in May that year.

They married two months later and she gave birth to their daughter in January 2017.