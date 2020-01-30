Roommate of Weinstein accuser backs her claims

NEW YORK • A former roommate of Ms Mimi Haleyi, one of the women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, took the stand on Tuesday in the former Hollywood mogul's rape trial.

Ms Elizabeth Entin told jurors she heard from Ms Haleyi in 2006 that Weinstein had forced oral sex on her. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Ms Haleyi and former actress Jessica Mann.

Ms Haleyi, who worked as a production assistant on a Weinstein television show, told jurors on Monday that he had invited her to his Manhattan home in July 2006 and attacked her.

Ms Entin testified that she had told Ms Haleyi that her experience sounded like rape and had urged her to speak to a lawyer, but that Ms Haleyi did not want to.

Ms Entin said that weeks before the alleged attack, Ms Haleyi called her at work to tell her that Weinstein had barged into their apartment and begged her to go to Paris with him.

On cross-examination, Ms Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers, asked Ms Entin whether she knew Weinstein had paid for Ms Haleyi to travel to Los Angeles and London after the alleged assault and that she had continued to communicate with him. Ms Entin said she did not know.

REUTERS