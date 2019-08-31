Romeo Tan and Elvin Ng in accident in Taiwan

TAIPEI • A taxi driver refused to take Singapore actors Romeo Tan and Elvin Ng to their destination.

But they had better luck hailing another taxi - an MPV type.

They were also fortunate to escape relatively unscathed when the MPV was hit by a bus.

"We're very lucky because we were in this MPV. The driver of the first taxi that we hailed rejected us. His was a sedan and the accident could have been a lot more serious if we were in his vehicle," Tan told the toggle.sg portal.

"The rear windscreen shattered completely, so the glass might have rained down on us. However, because it was an MPV... the glass fragments fell into the boot instead."

The accident, which took place on Thursday at about 7pm, left the duo with minor injuries.

They were in Taiwan to promote their new drama, All Is Well.

Recalling the incident, Tan, 34, said: "Something hit us super hard from the back within seconds of us stopping at the traffic light. We were both looking at our phones and it happened out of nowhere. We didn't have time to react."

Ng, 38, said the impact of the collision felt "like we were hit by a train. We didn't know what it was, but I knew for sure that it wasn't just another car".

Both of them were buckled up at the back of the MPV.

"We're generally fine, though we'll probably feel the whiplash tomorrow morning," Ng said, adding that there are bruises on his knee and pain in his ankle.

Tan felt pain in his ankle and knee.

The two proceeded with their activities after the accident. "Xin Mei jie (Taiwanese host Pauline Lan) arranged for us to have dinner together, so we decided to come here and assure them we're doing fine. We also had a live broadcast scheduled and wanted to go ahead with it as we're okay," said Ng.

All Is Well is a Taiwan-Singapore collaboration.