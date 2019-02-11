Roma and its reach

LOS ANGELES • For weeks, Roma, the Netflix movie directed by Alfonso Cuaron, has occupied an odd position in Hollywood: both omnipresent and mysterious.

The combination of Cuaron's powerful film-making and Netflix's marketing muscle has pushed the drama about Mexico City life in the 1970s to the front of the Oscar race.

Everywhere you turn in the movie capital, or so it seems, people are discussing the merits of Roma or gazing at a Netflix advertisement playing up the film's 10 Oscar nominations.

Yet, the unique way Roma was released - a three-week exclusive run in theatres before arriving online, with Netflix refusing to disclose ticket sales - has left Cuaron's film encircled in questions. Just who is watching it? And where?

For the first time, Netflix is offering bits of information about the Roma audience and big-screen rollout, putting to bed the notion that the film received only a token release in theatres.

"The theatrical release has been way beyond even my highest expectations," Cuaron said.

The director said Netflix had initially committed to theatrical release in about seven countries. Roma has now played in 41.

In total, Roma has appeared in 1,100 theatres around the world since it was released on Nov 21, according to Netflix.

About 250 of those locations have been in the United States, where the film continues to run despite its availability in living rooms and on smartphones. Netflix released Roma on its global streaming platform (190 countries) on Dec 14.

In some cases, Netflix has paid theatres to show the film in a contentious practice that is the equivalent of self-publishing in cinema.

One week ago, Roma played in 100 theatres in the US; 45 of those were new, including locations in Wisconsin, Maine and Pennsylvania, according to Netflix.

Theatres in 12 cities have played the movie in 70mm format, a premium film format associated with Hollywood spectacles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Roma may be playing in more theatres than expected, but streaming remains its primary home.

Netflix declined to say how Roma has performed online in the US, but said it had caught fire in Mexico: Cuaron's film has been viewed on 50 per cent of Netflix's Mexico accounts, or nearly four million, ranking as the service's second most popular original movie in the country, behind Bird Box.

To count as a "view", at least 70 per cent of the movie must be streamed, Netflix said.

The service's lack of transparency about viewer information has been met by howls of protest by competitors, who say there is no credibility to the data that seeps out because there is no independent verification or context.

In particular, the streaming giant has enraged art-film distributors by keeping box-office figures for Roma under wraps.

One person who has been publicly critical is Mr John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners, who contends that the company is giving Roma a theatrical run as part of a disingenuous effort to court Oscar voters and make Cuaron happy.

"In its pursuit of prestige films and film-makers, Netflix has had to turn to the theatrical space that it has too often denigrated," he wrote in a recent column in Variety.

The theatrical footprint for Roma is tiny by blockbuster standards.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic, rolled out on 4,000 screens in North America last November and has played at more than 10,000 locations worldwide over the course of its run.

But Roma is not a Hollywood movie. It is an unhurried black-and-white film with characters who speak Spanish and Mixtec.

By foreign-language film standards, its theatrical release has been respectable.

The Polish period romance, Cold War, for instance, has played in 217 theatres in the US since arriving on Dec 21, generating US$2.1 million (S$2.8 million) in ticket sales. The film expanded to roughly 275 locations last Friday.

Netflix cobbled together a theatrical run for Roma despite opposition from the biggest theatre owners.

Most movies still arrive in the same way they have for decades: first in theatres, for an exclusive run of about 90 days, then in homes. AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and other theatre companies worry that shortening that period will hurt their already-fragile business.

