Rod Stewart, 74, oldest male solo artist to top British album chart

LONDON • Rod Stewart has dealt a blow to former Take That member Robbie Williams, knocking him off the top of the British album chart.

Stewart's You're In My Heart album success makes him the oldest male solo artist to head the chart, at age 74.

The orchestral album scores with new versions of some of his old hits, including Sailing (1975) and Maggie May (1971). The record is his 10th chart-topper, reported the BBC.

He posted on Instagram: "Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend."

Stewart was referring to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose Conservative Party just won the British general election.

Townshend's group The Who are at No. 3 on the chart with the album Who.

Williams' The Christmas Present drops to the second spot.