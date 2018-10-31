Rockers promise an explosive farewell Kiss

LOS ANGELES • The rockers want their farewell "kiss" to be memorable.

Members of Kiss said they were kicking off a final concert tour in January because they wanted to say goodbye while they could still deliver the over-the-top performances that have thrilled audiences over a 45-year career.

Known for their make-up, big hair and outrageous costumes, Kiss were among the biggest acts of the 1970s, coming out of the glam rock era with hits including Rock And Roll All Nite (1975).

"How pathetic and sad would it be to see the band, and you've seen lots of them, (where) you remember their glory days and they're out there a little bit too long," said 69-year-old bassist and singer Gene Simmons.

"We have too much pride and self-respect in us and too much love for our fans to not live up to our self-imposed mandate," he added. "You wanted the best, you got the best, the hottest band in the world."

The End Of The Road tour, which will start on Jan 31 in Vancouver, is expected to last two to three years.

Guitarist Paul Stanley, 66, said: "I guarantee that the people who come that have never seen us before are going to say: 'Why did we wait so long?' Because this is going to be bombastic, explosive, unapologetic and a celebration of everything we've done."

REUTERS