Rocker Peter Frampton racing against time

NEW YORK • Rocker Peter Frampton is working against the clock after contracting a rare degenerative muscular disease that could inhibit his ability to play the guitar.

The artist, whose 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive still reigns as one of the all-time best-selling live records, told CBS News he has been feverishly making music since his diagnosis with the incurable condition.

"Between October and two days ago, we've done like 33 new tracks," the Grammy winner said.

"I just want to record as much as I can, you know, now, for obvious reasons."

Frampton, 68, learnt of his condition 31/2 years ago after a fall on stage and, last autumn, began to feel his muscles lose strength more rapidly.

"What will happen, unfortunately, is that it affects the finger flexors," he said. "So for a guitar player, it's not very good."

For now, Frampton said he can still play, "but in a year's time, maybe not so good".

"I'm a perfectionist and I do not want to go out there and feel like, 'Oh, I can't, this isn't good'. That would be a nightmare for me."

His upcoming tour will be his last.

The musician told Rolling Stone magazine that one dollar from every ticket sale will go to a fund he is starting at medical facility Johns Hopkins, where he is receiving treatment.

"Maybe a huge door is closing in my life, but then there are lots of other doors that open."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE