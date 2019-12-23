Rock 'n' sausage roll tops British Christmas charts

LONDON • A novelty song about sausage rolls secured the coveted Christmas No. 1 spot last Friday on the British singles charts.

LadBaby landed the festive crown for the second year running with I Love Sausage Rolls - a comedy reworking of I Love Rock 'N' Roll, which was a 1982 hit by American band Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Last year, LadBaby - 32-year-old YouTube "dad blogger" Mark Hoyle - topped the charts at Christmas with We Built This City - a similar sausage roll-based revamp.

Proceeds from the single are going towards The Trussell Trust food bank charity.

LadBaby became the first artist to serve up two consecutive novelty Christmas number ones.

The only other acts to have pulled off back-to-back festive charttoppers are The Beatles between 1963 and 1965 and the Spice Girls between 1996 and 1998.

"How have we done this again? It's the best feeling in the world - it's a Christmas miracle yet again!" said Hoyle.

LadBaby beat Stormzy's Own It, featuring Ed Sheeran, to the top spot, while Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go rose one place to No. 3.

The battle to secure the Christmas No. 1 took off in the 1970s, seeing some epic contests between huge hits. Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? and Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You were all giant Christmas chart-toppers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE