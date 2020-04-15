Rock duo Power Station to perform online today

Get your blood pumping and feet moving as you rock out to some energetic rock anthems this evening - courtesy of Taiwanese rock duo, Power Station.

In a post on their Facebook page on Monday, the duo, comprising Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, announced that they would be broadcasting an e-concert, Power To Sing At Home.

The concert, a pun on their name, will be held via Facebook Live today at 6pm.

The accompanying text reads: "Free up your time. Let's chat and sing together online."

The post garnered more than 9,000 shares as of yesterday afternoon and many fans are looking forward to the event and some have requested their favourite songs.

The Power Station duo are not the only artists offering e-concerts in this difficult period, with many cities making their citizens stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday at 8pm, Taiwanese singer Rene Liu will be performing an online concert live on Facebook and YouTube. Meanwhile, American rock band The Killers will be performing on Instagram Live this Saturday.

Last Sunday, Hong Kong singer Sam Hui livestreamed a concert, singing 20 songs for an audience of more than 2.55 million people.