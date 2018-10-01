Robert Redford is not going anywhere, for now

NEW YORK • This started as an article about the end of a career.

But somewhere between announcing his retirement from acting in early August and the New York premiere late last month of what was to be his last film, The Old Man & The Gun, Robert Redford seemingly had a change of heart.

"I think that was a big mistake," he said the day after the premiere.

"I can't remember how it came up, but I said something about retirement. And what I really should have done is just not have said anything about it and slipped quietly away out of the mainstream into a new category."

In The Old Man & The Gun, directed by David Lowery, Redford plays a slippery fellow with whom he shares a few similarities: Forrest Tucker, a career bank robber and escape artist - gentlemanly, charming and on one hell of a ride - that San Quentin and Alcatraz prisons cannot contain.

Like Tucker, Redford still has it at 82: the sonorous voice of a Western poet, the windswept hair and the knee-weakening smile, along with the spoils of an elder statesman - a best director Oscar for Ordinary People (1980) and an honorary one for a career that includes the creation of the Sundance Institute.

In an interview at the Times Center, Redford spoke about playing the outlaw, the power of "once upon a time" and why he will never again say never.

These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

You surprised us by announcing that perhaps you were not retiring after all.

Look, I've been doing this since I was 21, so that's a long haul.

You say, "It's time, it's time" - not to stop, because I can't imagine stopping at all, but just moving forward onto new territory.

But by talking about that, it drew too much attention to me rather than what I was here for, which was to promote and support the film that David Lowery's made.

Why did you choose The Old Man & The Gun as ostensibly your final performance?

The film I had done last (Our Souls At Night, 2017, with Jane Fonda) was a pretty heavy lift because it was a love story about older people, and it was very dramatic and very sad and had some dark tones to it.

And so I thought, you know, it would be nice to step out of that and go to someplace positive and upbeat.

And this was the perfect vehicle. Also, it is a true story. He robbed banks 17 times, got caught 17 times, got sent to prison 17 times and escaped 17 times. That's the story that got me, because he did it always with a smile.

You have long revelled in playing the outlaw.

As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, I never wanted to break the law, but I also didn't want to be restricted by the law.

I wanted to be slightly outside. I wanted the freedom. And once I grew out of the trouble I got into when I was younger, I decided, well, this feels natural for me.

So I was drawn to roles where you could play the outlaw, like in Butch Cassidy (And The Sundance Kid, 1969). The outlaws were outlaws, but they were fun to watch because they were having fun.

You have talked about the importance of story in your life and founded Sundance in part to support independent storytelling.

For me, it has to begin with story: What's the story, who are the characters that embody the story, and where's the emotion?

I remember one of the most wonderful phrases I heard when I was a child was "once upon a time".

So storytelling became hugely important to me because I felt that that's how you really create continuity over time.

What story do you plan on telling next?

I have a project that I would direct called 109 East Palace. It's about (the physicist J. Robert) Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb in 1940 and the cast of characters that he pulled together to develop the bomb and the clash of personalities with them in Los Alamos.

What is the public's greatest misconception about you?

Maybe it has to do with, up to a while ago, an obsession with looks - that they focused more on the looks than what I was doing.

And so therefore when they would be reviewing me, very often it had to do with what I looked like rather than what the subject of the work was about, and that used to bother me.

I think that's faded away as I've gotten older.

Six decades in, how do you view your legacy?

Somehow when somebody says, "What about your legacy?" it doesn't register in my brain.

Because I guess I'm just interested in moving forward. Legacy means looking back and I tend to not do that.

When you finally decide to retire, will you be letting us know?

Never. (Laughs) Never.

