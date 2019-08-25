Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland reunite amid reports Spider-Man is leaving Marvel

Fans may not be able to see Iron Man and Spider-Man together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films again, after Iron Man died at the end of Avengers: Endgame and talks broke down between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures on a Spider-Man deal.

However, Tom Holland, who played the latest version of Spider-Man, and Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the MCU films, have reunited for a hike.

The two actors appeared together in four photos on Holland's Instagram account, as they looked to be having fun during the hiking. In one of the photos, Holland and Downey Jr posed with each other's action figure indoors.

Holland captioned the pictures, "We did it Mr Stark!", in reference to the parting words Spider-Man said to a dying Iron Man/Tony Stark after they defeated antagonist Thanos towards the end of Endgame.

The scene is seen as particularly touching for fans, as Iron Man is like a father-mentor figure to Spider-Man, and the relationship between Holland, 23, and Downey Jr, 54, seemed to mirror that in the films.