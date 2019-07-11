Riverdale cast pays tribute to Luke Perry

NEW YORK • Actor Luke Perry remains on the minds of his Riverdale co-stars four months after his death.

The cast of the TV series reflected on their time with him during a table read for the show's upcoming fourth season, actress Madchen Amick wrote in a post to Instagram.

"There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honour him in our first episode back," she captioned a photo showing the cast gathered around the table.

Perry died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

The creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said last month that the Season 4 premiere will serve as a tribute to Perry, who played Fred, the father of the main character, Archie, on the series.

"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted at the time. "A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred."

Aguirre-Sacasa previously said every episode of the show moving forward will be dedicated to Perry, who rose to fame as a main cast member on hit television series Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990 to 2000).

Perry's final episode of Riverdale aired on April 24. The new season begins on Oct 9.

DPA