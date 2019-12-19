Rise and shine

As they reprise their roles as spunky resistance fighters Rey and Rose Tico in The Rise Of Skywalker, the new Star Wars film opening today, actresses Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran tell The Straits Times how being part of the billion-dollar space opera has radically changed their outlook on life.

1 It brought Ridley out of her shell.

The 27-year-old English actress was little-known when she landed the role of Rey, an orphan and scavenger who emerges as the heroine in The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). But beyond the fame the movies brought, her positive experiences on set also transformed her self-confidence.

As she trades quips with reporters at a Los Angeles press day, you would never peg Ridley as a wallflower. Yet she describes herself as an intensely private person who is "really not chatty when I'm uncomfortable".

Being surrounded by co-workers she loved made her finally come out of her shell and make peace with the fact that it is okay to prefer being alone sometimes. "I don't want to just shuffle through the world - I want to have a good time, be that on my own or in a group of people."

2 It made her more confident professionally too.

"Doing something where I really loved the people I was working with, I feel more confident in myself and my abilities," Ridley says.

"I was only 21 when this all started - and I don't think anyone ever really listens to a 21-year-old. But to be always made to feel that what you have to say matters in a work environment fully sets a precedent," says the star, who also appeared in Murder On The Orient Express (2017) and is reportedly dating British actor Tom Bateman, her co-star on that film.

3 Tran found the courage to stand up to online trolls.

The 30-year-old Vietnamese-American actress plays Rose, a mechanic in the resistance.

After she was cast - the first non-white actress to bag a lead role in a Star Wars movie - she was targeted by trolls who made disparaging remarks about her appearance and ethnicity. Rattled, she deleted her Instagram posts.

But Tran later wrote a touching piece in The New York Times last August, explaining that the trolls "seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of colour already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories". And also "that I was beautiful only if someone else believed it".

After going down a "spiral of self-hate", she came to realise these thoughts were not based on facts, but the product of social conditioning and bullying. "I have been lied to," she says. "We all have."

4 It made her want to build a better world.

Being harassed renewed Tran's determination to fight racism and bullying through her work and she now thinks of these issues whenever she considers a new project.

"It's about reminding myself what I think I'm capable of and what I also think the world should start acknowledging - that there're different types of people in the world, across different countries, religions, abilities and socio-economic classes. And we all deserve to be in positions where we can tell our own stories."

5 Ridley got to explore her dark side.

Star Wars fans flipped out when a teaser image for the new film showed Rey wearing black robes and wielding a lightsaber typically used by the forces of evil.

The actress will not confirm or deny if this means the character is going "to the Dark Side", as many speculate, saying only that "I think people are going to be shocked by the story".

She says, however, that she enjoyed how people on set "responded to me differently" when she filmed that scene. "Because 90 times out of 100 in these past three films, I've very much not been wearing anything dark or looking a bit scary. People were not as chatty, which I found quite curious - and quite fun."

The star also finally got something to show for all the physical and weapons training she did for the films. "I got my green belt in kickboxing, which I'm really thrilled about."

This has further boosted the actress' self-esteem. "I said something the other day about my abs feeling pretty hard because I'd been training and someone remarked, 'Oh, that's so much self-love.'

"Because people have so little self-confidence that it's a surprise to hear someone say that. It's a shame because you've got one face, one body, one personality. So try and like it."