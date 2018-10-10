Rihanna urges fans to sign up to vote in US November mid-term polls

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Rihanna wants Americans to work, work, work, work, work - on getting registered to vote.

The 30-year-old Barbados-born pop singer - who has residency in America but cannot vote herself - took to Instagram to urge her fans to sign up before deadline for November's midterm elections.

"GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Who is awake this morning? And who's woke?" she asked her 65 million followers.

"You have 1 job today and that is to properly register to vote," RiRi wrote, alongside a chart of the voter registration deadlines in each of the 50 states.

She said Tuesday was the deadline to register in 14 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

"Go to Vote.org to register and to double and triple check that you are properly registered!"

Rihanna's plea came a few days after fellow pop diva Taylor Swift made a similar request.

Kamari Guthrie of Vote.org told Buzzfeed News that voter registrations have surged since Swift's Instagram post.

Vote.org had received 65,000 registrations within the 24 hours after Swift's message, more than the 56,669 recorded in the entire month of August," Guthrie said.