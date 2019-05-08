Rihanna skipped Met Gala because she is no longer chasing fame?

NEW YORK - Is Rihanna tired of life in the fast lane?

The singer was a notable absentee on Monday (May 6) in the Met Gala, an event where she often turned heads with her eye-popping costume choices in the past.

Posting earlier in the day before the high-profile Gala, Rihanna, 31, dropped intriguing clues that seemed to point out that she was no longer after fame and wealth.

"Humility comes from brokenness. Brokenness comes when we learn that we are not hotshots after all.

"Brokenness comes when we judge others, and then realise that we do the same things they do.

"Brokenness comes when we think we are going to step out and do something great, and then fall flat on our face because we forgot to stay plugged in to God."

It is not known why Rihanna was in such a pensive mood.

But she did bother to check out what the celebrities wore to the Gala, declaring that Vogue editor Anna Wintour was the best-dressed among them.