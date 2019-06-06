Rihanna is world's richest female musician

NEW YORK • Umbrella singer Rihanna should not be scared of any unexpected financial storm.

The 31-year-old, who is also a make-up entrepreneur, lingerie designer and now the first black woman to head a top luxury fashion house, has racked up a US$600 million (S$820 million) fortune to become the world's richest female musician, Forbes said on Tuesday.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2003, she has spun her triumphs in music into entrepreneurial gold, launching her make-up brand Fenty Beauty - co-owned by French luxury giant LVMH - in September 2017 online and with Sephora.

She makes most of her money from touring and music, according to Forbes, but also co-owns her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Last month, Rihanna partnered with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brand Fenty that will make clothes, shoes and accessories.

"I just want to see things from my perspective. I'm a young black woman who loves and embraces all the young people's ideas and energies," she told Agence France-Presse recently.

RICHEST FEMALE MUSICIANS

1. Rihanna: US$600 million 2. Madonna: US$570 million 3. Celine Dion: US$450 million 4. Beyonce: US$400 million 5. Taylor Swift US$360 million

In addition to her venture into luxury fashion, Rihanna has hinted at dropping a new reggae album this year.

"I never thought I'd make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working," she told The New York Times' T Magazine last month.

"Money is happening along the way, but I'm working out of what I love to do, what I'm passionate about."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE