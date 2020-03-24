Rihanna donates $7.3m to fight pandemic

NEW YORK • Pop star Rihanna's foundation has donated US$5 million (S$7.3 million) towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Rihanna in 2012, supports and funds education and emergency-response programmes around the world.

The 32-year-old singer-actress named the foundation after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

In a press statement released last Saturday, the foundation said it would donate the money to organisations such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners In Health, the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and International Rescue Committee.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from. This pandemic will affect us all," the statement said. "And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

Rihanna joins a growing list of celebrities who have made donations in response to the pandemic.

American celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated US$1 million to non-profit hunger relief organisations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, while American singer Ciara and her husband, American football quarterback Russell Wilson, have donated one million meals to non-profit organisation Food Lifeline in Seattle.