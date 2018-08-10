Rich Asian style

Upcoming Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians, based on the bestselling book by Singapore-born, United States-based author Kevin Kwan, is centred on the lives of the ultra-rich and famous in Singapore. So it is only fitting that the film's world premiere, held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, reflected some of that fabulous glitz and glamour.

Here are what some of the cast members wore (yes, diamonds and sequins were absolutely necessary).

• Crazy Rich Asians opens in Singapore on Aug 22.

CONSTANCE WU

American-Chinese actress Constance Wu, who plays leading lady Rachel in the film, showed up in a strapless white sequinned dress with tasselled sleeves. The dress was so glamorous, it was only sensible that she kept her hair simple and slicked back.

HENRY GOLDING

Leading man Henry Golding, who plays Singapore's most eligible bachelor Nick Young in the film, showed up in a pale blue jacket. And while most men would look like they were heading to a high-school prom in that colour, Golding is hunky enough to pull it off.

FIONA XIE

Singaporean actress Fiona Xie, who plays status-seeking actress Kitty Pong in the movie, went with a puffy strapless black gown with an asymmetrical hem. It is too bad that the dress overwhelms and takes away the focus from her glittery necklace.

MICHELLE YEOH

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who plays Nick Young's disapproving mother Eleanor, wore a tiered Armani gown. The dress looks great on her, but we are not so sure about her hair in an updo with swirly bangs.

TAN KHENG HUA

Home-grown actress Tan Kheng Hua, who plays protagonist Rachel's mother in the film, showed up in a black dress by Singaporean fashion designer Thomas Wee. For a bit of colour contrast, she accessorised with a pair of bright blue and red dangly earrings.

JANICE KOH

Singaporean actress Janice Koh, who plays Nick's aunt Felicity, flew the Singapore flag high on the red carpet in an entirely Singapore-designed get-up: Her black dress is by fashion designer Ong Shunmugam, ring by jeweller Choo Yilin and a clutch by Singapore's Ling Wu.