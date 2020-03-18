Reynolds, Lively donate $1.4m to food banks

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated a total of US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to non-profit hunger relief organisations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Older adults and low-income families have been "brutally impacted" by the virus, they noted in statements posted to their social media accounts.

Reynolds, 43, is Canadian while his wife Lively, 32, is American.

The couple also encouraged their followers to donate to these organisations. "Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds wrote. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Lively, star of television series Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012), added: "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up - shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."

Best known for playing the wise-cracking superhero Deadpool (2016 and 2018), Reynolds took a stab at Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, with whom he has a long-running, social media "feud", by adding the line: "Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-(single tear emoji)-Hugh".

Not to be outdone, Lively took a dig at her husband too, writing: "Now, can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."