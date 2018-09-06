Revenge thriller in need of an update

REVIEW / ACTION THRILLER

PEPPERMINT (NC16)

102 minutes/Now showing /2 stars

The story: The family of suburban mum Riley North (Jennifer Garner) is targeted in a drive-by shooting carried out by a Mexican cartel. She suffers near-fatal wounds and watches as her husband and daughter die. She disappears after recovery and soon, Mexican gangsters around Los Angeles are dying at the hands of a vigilante nicknamed the Angel of Death.

If there is a lot about this work that sounds familiar to you - simple revenge plot, "ethnic" villains, violent action, sentimental backstory, cartoonishly evil crime boss - it is likely because you are familiar with the Pierre Morel universe.

French film-maker Morel is the brains behind hit vengeance thriller Taken (2008) and other works that lean on bullets and blows to the face to get the story moving.

So this movie, like the others, sticks to the Morel plan: Take one Hollywood actor whose star has dimmed somewhat (Garner in this case, or John Travolta and Sean Penn in the others), then give them lots of reasons to break the necks of swarthy henchmen.

In that regard, the only thing that this movie attempts to update is to cast a woman in the role of the super-skilled vigilante.

Garner makes a fine ninja warrior - she grimaces properly as one hand stanches the bleeding from a gunshot wound while using the other to mow down baddies - but this is stuff that was already old two years after the first Taken movie.

In a bid to make Garner's character more relatable, she is shown, pre-ninja, as the archetypal SUV mum.

Her life revolves around kids' birthday parties, fundraising bake sales and trips to homeware store Pottery Barn, for goodness sake. It makes her transformation, post-shooting - from mummy to master of mixed martial arts - all the more puzzling.

You might call this movie a throwback to simpler times, when revenge thrillers were concerned only with the messy and satisfying deaths of bad guys. But in these post-Deadpool days, acts of violent retribution are just not enough.