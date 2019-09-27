Return of the Heavenly King

REVIEW / CONCERT

MY LOVE ANDY LAU WORLD TOUR

Singapore Indoor Stadium/Wednesday

Since Hong Kong Heavenly King Andy Lau met with a serious horse-riding accident in 2017, his health has drawn immense media attention, with many people hoping to see him well and happy.

So his solid performance before a sold-out 10,000-strong crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday - the first of four solo concerts here - must have brought relief to fans, many of whom stood up and cheered during the show.

Lau, who last performed here in 2008, opened the concert with the Cantonese song Conspire, striking a commanding figure in a long white outfit, and followed this with the Mandarin song Chinese People, during which he also delivered a stirring drum performance.

The production values of this latest show were impeccable. A grand four-sided stage let the audience see every angle of the superstar up close, and the two catwalk stage extensions allowed him to reach fans even at the corners of the venue.

A giant screen stretched over more than half of the arena's ceiling and showcased various visual effects and artworks, including a picture drawn by Lau's seven-year-old daughter Hanna.

Lau, who turns 58 today, showed no signs of injury when he danced to Cantonese hits such as Kiss Me Again and I Hate Myself For Loving You, with charm and on-pitch vocals.

Fans went wild when he blew kisses, waved and gave the thumbs-up during ballads such as Thank You For Your Love.

"I didn't know in Singapore, you would be so wild. I thought (Singaporeans) are very serious," he said.

Wednesday's setlist was largely identical to that of his concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in December last year - which this writer saw two shows of - with old numbers such as the 1993 song Secret Admiration, newer hits like 2018's My Love, and favourites such as Forget Love Potion and Practice.

The Singapore gig also replicated many of the Hong Kong shows' high points, such as a massive explosion of confetti and a few beautiful scenes created by backup dancers.

However, truth be told, I felt Lau held back here and did not dance as vigorously as he did in Hong Kong. I guess he did not want to overexert himself. In Hong Kong, he had planned to perform 20 concerts, but after the 13th night, fell ill and had to cancel the remaining shows.

In Singapore, he did not go all out. But given his brush with danger not too long ago, can one blame him?

Fans love him anyway. Greeted with raucous cheers and a sea of smartphones, Lau jested: "This concert is so easy. I just sit here and let you take photos of me."

Yes, King Andy, we are your loyal subjects, and are just happy to see you healthy and well.