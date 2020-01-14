Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks

Screen beauty Cherie Chung may be turning 60 in February, but she looks as winsome as ever.

The retired Hong Kong actress was seen in photos posted on Instagram on Monday (Jan 13) by Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng, who wrote, "Feeling at ease and happy at every gathering. Cherishing it."

Hong Kong director Johnnie To, his wife Wong Po Ling and Ms Kimbee Chan, wife of property tycoon Joseph Lau, are also seen in the photos.

Cheng praised Chung in her post, saying she had natural beauty. Several netizens also made similar comments, with some of them amazed by her youthful looks.

Chung, who starred in iconic Hong Kong films such as Once A Thief (1991), An Autumn's Tale (1987) and Peking Opera Blues (1986), retired from acting after marrying businessman Michael Chu in 1991.

Mr Chu died of cancer at 53 in 2007. The couple have no children.