Restored version of In The Mood For Love to air at Cannes

CANNES • Before Korean director Bong Joon-ho made waves at the Cannes film festival, another Asian talent - Hong Kong film-maker Wong Kar Wai - had already turned heads there.

Now, Wong's movie In The Mood For Love, which was showcased at Cannes in 2000, will get another showing at the event, this time a version that has been restored, reported Variety.

Tony Leung Chiu Wai, who starred in the romantic drama alongside Maggie Cheung, won Best Male Actor that year.

Wong, now 61, had bolstered his industry standing earlier by winning Best Director at Cannes in 1997 for romantic drama Happy Together that starred Leung and Leslie Cheung.

In The Mood For Love, meanwhile, has endured, with it being named in 2016 as the second-best film of the 21st century by a panel of critics assembled by the BBC.

The restored version will also be released in cinemas worldwide after its Cannes debut.