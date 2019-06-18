Release of Naomi Wolf's latest book delayed

NEW YORK • The American publisher of feminist author Naomi Wolf's latest book, Outrages, about the persecution of gay men in 19th-century Britain, has delayed its release amid questions about her research.

The book has been released in Britain.

But one of her points - that two men were executed for sodomy in 1859 and 1860 - was incorrect because she misunderstood part of the Proceedings Of The Old Bailey, a book based on official records.

A BBC interviewer called her out over the apparent mistakes.

Wolf said she "made necessary changes immediately" to her manuscript.

But Houghton Mifflin Harcourt nevertheless delayed the publication. "As we have been working with Wolf to make corrections to Outrages, new questions have arisen that require more time to explore," the publisher said.

"We are postponing publication and requesting that all copies be returned from retail accounts," it added.

Wolf, 56, tweeted that she "strongly objected" to the decision.

"The heart of my book is not criminology, but censorship," she wrote.

