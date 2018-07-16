Kollywood star Arya refused to pick his match on TV

Kollywood star Arya, whose real name is Jamshad Cethirakath, is willing to take on television again, even though his first foray in a reality show ended on a shocking note.

The matchmaking programme Enga Veetu Mapillaifeatured his search for a potential bride among 16 female contestants.

The show, which wrapped up in April, concluded with the bachelor refusing to pick a winner from among the three finalists.

Speaking to The Straits Times at StarHub Green last Saturday, the Indian actor says he did it because he did not want to hurt either the women or their families.

"Rejecting someone on air, on a stage like that, can be heartbreaking. So it was more about not hurting anyone at the end of the day."

Asked if he is currently seeing anyone, he says: "No, I'm still single. Maybe I will do season two of Enga Veetu Mapillai."



The 37-year-old was in Singapore over the weekend to launch Colors Tamil HD (Channel 132) on StarHub TV. There is a free preview of the channel, which offers Tamil entertainment ranging from original productions to compelling dramas, until noon on Aug 13.

On the film front, the actor has been busy. His latest movie, Ghajinikanth, a romantic comedy about a man with a memory problem, is set to be released in theatres in Singapore on July 27.

He says: "We wrapped up filming about 11/2 months ago. It's a fun and entertaining movie for the family. My character is very forgetful and starts lying to his love interest to cover up his memory flaws."

The film, directed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar, also stars actress Sayyeshaa.

Some of Arya's other notable works include comedy Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010) and romance period film Madrasapattinam (2010). Recent films include action drama Kadamban (2017) and romantic comedy Rajaratha (2018).

The actor is working on two film projects which will most likely be released next year. Though he cannot reveal the film titles, he says he plays a farmer in the first film, which is set in a village. The second movie sees him taking on the role of a rich and influential man.

While he is open to the idea of appearing in Hindi and English-language films, he says he is not actively trying to make it happen.

"It's all about opportunity. It's not something I'm hurrying to explore, but I'm open to it."

While he acts and produces, directing is one role he is not yet ready to step into.

"I think you need more patience to direct. You have to be mentally prepared, which I think I'm not. It's a lot of responsibility and it looks easy, but it isn't."

