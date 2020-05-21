Reese Witherspoon reprises role in Legally Blonde 3

LOS ANGELES• Put on something pink and get ready to bend and snap. Reese Witherspoon is reprising the beloved role of bubbly Elle Woods - Delta Nu sorority girl, Harvard Law graduate, accomplished lawyer - in Legally Blonde 3.

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling has been signed on to co-write. The 40-year-old - known for her work on The Office (2005 to 2013) and, more recently, Netflix television series Never Have I Ever (2020) - will be writing the third instalment of the film series alongside Dan Goor, co-creator of comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to present).

Witherspoon, 44, who will also be an executive producer for the movie, expressed her delight in a Twitter post yesterday: "Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3." The post was accompanied with the hashtag #ElleWoodsApproved.

Kaling was equally thrilled, tweeting on Tuesday that she was "excited to be reunited with friends" and describing the role of Elle Woods as "iconic".

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced nearly two years ago and its release was initially scheduled for Valentine's Day this year. A new release date has yet to be announced.