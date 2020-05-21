Reese Witherspoon reprises role in Legally Blonde 3

Seen here in Legally Blonde 2, Reese Witherspoon will again play the bubbly Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.
Seen here in Legally Blonde 2, Reese Witherspoon will again play the bubbly Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX
Published
37 min ago

LOS ANGELES• Put on something pink and get ready to bend and snap. Reese Witherspoon is reprising the beloved role of bubbly Elle Woods - Delta Nu sorority girl, Harvard Law graduate, accomplished lawyer - in Legally Blonde 3.

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling has been signed on to co-write. The 40-year-old - known for her work on The Office (2005 to 2013) and, more recently, Netflix television series Never Have I Ever (2020) - will be writing the third instalment of the film series alongside Dan Goor, co-creator of comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 to present).

Witherspoon, 44, who will also be an executive producer for the movie, expressed her delight in a Twitter post yesterday: "Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3." The post was accompanied with the hashtag #ElleWoodsApproved.

Kaling was equally thrilled, tweeting on Tuesday that she was "excited to be reunited with friends" and describing the role of Elle Woods as "iconic".

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced nearly two years ago and its release was initially scheduled for Valentine's Day this year. A new release date has yet to be announced.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 21, 2020, with the headline 'Reese Witherspoon reprises role in Legally Blonde 3'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content