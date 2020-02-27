Premium
Coronavirus Outbreak
Reel quiet
Takings of cinema operators have fallen and some film festivals have been moved to later dates
It is not just malls, restaurants and tourist attractions that have been quieter lately. Fears of Covid-19 infection are causing Singaporeans to shun cinemas as well.
One cinema operator reports that takings have dropped by almost half, while another says the situation, if it goes on for longer, could be "potentially life-threatening".
