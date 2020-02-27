Coronavirus Outbreak

Reel quiet

A recent Sunday midday viewing at Golden Village's Suntec outlet, which used to see more moviegoers before the orange alert was announced. (Above) Moviegoers' temperatures are checked before they enter the cinema. (Left) Quiet ticketing counters at m
A recent Sunday midday viewing at Golden Village’s Suntec outlet, which used to see more moviegoers before the orange alert was announced. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A recent Sunday midday viewing at Golden Village's Suntec outlet, which used to see more moviegoers before the orange alert was announced. (Above) Moviegoers' temperatures are checked before they enter the cinema. (Left) Quiet ticketing counters at m
Moviegoers’ temperatures are checked before they enter the cinema. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
A recent Sunday midday viewing at Golden Village's Suntec outlet, which used to see more moviegoers before the orange alert was announced. (Above) Moviegoers' temperatures are checked before they enter the cinema. (Left) Quiet ticketing counters at m
Quiet ticketing counters at midday on Sunday.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

Takings of cinema operators have fallen and some film festivals have been moved to later dates

Published: 
26 min ago
Film Correspondent
johnlui@sph.com.sg

It is not just malls, restaurants and tourist attractions that have been quieter lately. Fears of Covid-19 infection are causing Singaporeans to shun cinemas as well.

One cinema operator reports that takings have dropped by almost half, while another says the situation, if it goes on for longer, could be "potentially life-threatening".

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 27, 2020, with the headline 'Reel quiet'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 