Red Velvet's Wendy to return to the stage

SEOUL • SM Entertainment has some good news for fans - Red Velvet's Wendy is finally coming back.

The 26-year-old singer, one of five members in the K-pop girl group, was involved in an accident in December last year.

During a rehearsal for SBS Gayo Daejeon (1997 to present), an annual televised music festival, Wendy, who was slated to give an individual performance, suffered fractures in her pelvis and wrist on the right side of her body, as well as facial injuries.

The accident was attributed to the show's failure to properly mark and secure stage props, resulting in the singer falling 2m from a platform, according to South Korean pop culture media outlet, Koreaboo.

On Tuesday, SM Entertainment released a teaser image of Wendy for BoA's 20th Anniversary cover project.

In a tweet, SMTownGlobal wrote: "Red Velvet, the whole group, including Wendy, to be the 4th runner of Our Beloved BoA."

Our Beloved BoA is a compilation project dedicated to BoA, commonly given the "Queen of K-pop" moniker, in celebration of her 20th anniversary in show business.

SM Entertainment artists will be interpreting her songs, with Red Velvet covering Milky Way (2003).

Yesterday, SM Entertainment released a statement saying that Wendy has made improvements in her recovery and will be taking part in Red Velvet's activities, which will not strain her.

Fans are excited at the singer's return to the stage.

Wendy's teaser image reached 50,000 retweets on Twitter within 45 minutes and within 15 minutes of the tweet's publication, Wendy reached the top 10 of Twitter's worldwide trends.

The hashtag, #WeMissedYouWendy, also trended worldwide at No. 5.