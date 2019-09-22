Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fatboy Slim rock the F1 Padang crowd

REVIEW / CONCERT

FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS AND FATBOY SLIM

Padang Stage/Sept 22

It took them 17 years but US alternative rock stalwarts Red Hot Chili Peppers finally made their grand return to Singapore.

Coming on the massive Padang Stage right after the end of the F1 night race, the funk-rock veterans gave an energetic set that matched the high-octane action on the race track.

Fronted by livewire singer Anthony Kiedis, the 36-year-old band played an eclectic set list that included commercial rock hits and fan favourite songs dating back to the early 1990s.

The band, which also included bassist extraordinaire Flea, kicked off the show with an instrumental jam before launching into Can't Stop from 2002 album By the Way.

The fans sang along to tunes that included Grammy-winning songs from 2006 album Stadium Arcadium and Californication (1999).

Earlier in the evening, British dance music icon Fatboy Slim had fans dancing along to a buoyant set that included signature tunes such as The Rockafeller Skank (1998).

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Norman Cook, added a good dose of rock sensibilities into his performance, jumping up and down in time to the music.

Cook played a seamless, non-stop mix of dance songs that hardly gave a chance for the audience to catch their breath.

Part of the fun was in spotting the samples, which ranged from 1982 rock anthem and Rocky III theme Eye Of The Tiger to more recent tunes such as hip-hop artist Childish Gambino's This Is America.