Rebel Wilson shows off weight loss in bikini

Rebel Wilson looks in the pink of health as the 40-year-old Australian actress showed her Instagram followers the results of her ongoing Year of Health undertaking.

The Pitch Perfect actress last Saturday uploaded a glowing picture of herself taking a dip in a hot tub, sporting a lime green bikini top, shades and a cap.

She has been sharing updates on social media of her ongoing fitness journey in recent months, often documenting her various workouts, as well as her progress.

Last Tuesday, she posted an Instagram slideshow of herself at the top of a cliff in Australia.

Dressed head to toe in blue athleisure, Wilson looked on top of the world, smiling proudly at reaching the summit after a hike.

In January, Wilson said in an Instagram post that weight loss was one of her resolutions for the new decade. She said: "I'll be honest with you guys, with my Year of Health mission, I'm trying to get to 75kg."

She also shared a second goal she had with her followers, saying that career wise, she was "trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year".

Wilson says both goals require daily effort and are not without constant setbacks, but adds "even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going".

Netizens have been supportive of her endeavours, with one commenting: "You go, girl."