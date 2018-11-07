Rebel Wilson in trouble over plus-size comment

NEW YORK • Comedienne Mo'Nique was not smiling when Rebel Wilson claimed on a talk show last week that the actress was the "first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy".

Mo'Nique, who starred in Phat Girlz in 2006, warned in a tweet: "Hey my sweet sister... Don't be a part of erasing it (her talent)."

Other netizens pointed out that rapper Queen Latifah had starred in The Last Holiday (2006).

In defence, Wilson wrote online: "I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus-size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are categorised/billed as a studio romcom with a sole lead."

"So there's a slight grey area", added the actress, who co-stars with Liam Hemsworth in upcoming film Isn't It Romantic.

When the online debate got heated over her seeming reluctance to acknowledge the achievements of women of colour, she blocked a number of netizens that had questioned her motives, reported USA Today.

But Wilson has since apologised for being too ultra-defensive, posting on Monday: "In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus-sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo'Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others.

"I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less.

"Again, I am deeply sorry."