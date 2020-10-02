Reality TV star Kris Jenner denies allegations after she is sued by former bodyguard for sexual harassment

Kris Jenner has been sued by her former security guard for alleged sexual harassment, a charge which the American reality-television star has vehemently denied.

Jenner, 64, was sued for unspecified damages together with her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and the private security firm for which the former guard worked.

According to court documents obtained by various United States media, the accuser was identified as Mr Marc McWilliams, a black man who said he was hired to be Jenner's security guard in May 2017. He was terminated from the job in September 2018.

Mr McWilliams, 51, claimed that he was subjected to "sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct" by Jenner.

He also claimed that he was subjected to comments of "an overt sexual nature" about his physical appearance and sexual activities as well as suggestions he "engage in a romantic and sexual relationship."

He also accused Jenner, among other things, of "non-consensual physical contact" with him, including massaging his neck, shoulders, arms and back and resting her hand on his thigh and groin.

He further claimed that his subsequent complaints to the security company's human resources department were ignored.

However, Jenner's lawyer Marty Singer told celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the news, that "Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams."

Mr Singer said Jenner "had very little interaction with" Mr McWilliams, and that the former security guard "was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job".

The lawyer added that while Kardashian is named in the suit, "she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so."

He said Jenner and Kardashian plan to "immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution" when they defeated the "ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit".

Jenner rose to fame after starring in the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present) with her children, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The mega-celebrity family announced in September that the reality show will end in 2021.