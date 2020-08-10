Reality TV judge Simon Cowell breaks back after falling off an electric bike

Music mogul Simon Cowell has undergone surgery after breaking his back in a fall from an electric bike in California last week.

On Saturday, his spokesperson said: "Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

The Englishman lives in the United States with his partner Lauren Silverman and six-year-old son Eric.

In an Instagram post on Aug 10, the 60-year-old wrote: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time."

He thanked everyone for their kind messages and the medical team involved in his care.

The Britain's Got Talent, American Idol and X Factor judge was set to return to his reality television show, America's Got Talent, with the first live show to air today.

The show's network NBC said he will not appear in this season's first episodes, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the US.

His fellow judges, supermodel Heidi Klum, actress Sofia Vergara and comedian Howie Mandel, sent him messages of support.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell," Klum wrote. She posted a photo of herself, Vergara and Mandel seated - socially distanced - with a seat left empty for Cowell.

Vergara shared the same picture, writing: "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!"

In 2017, Cowell fell down the stairs at his London home and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

"They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out," he told The Sun tabloid at the time.

"After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."