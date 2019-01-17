Telemad
Memories Of The Alhambra: Reality mixed with fantasy and dark humour
Memories Of The Alhambra is addictive with its take on augmented reality, while Priest explores exorcism with a sci-fi vibe
A cursory glance suggests some similarities between K-dramas Memories Of The Alhambra and Encounter.
Both feature name stars - Hyun Bin (Secret Garden, 2010) and Park Shin-hye (The Heirs, 2013) in the former; Song Hye-kyo (Descendants Of The Sun, 2016) and Park Bo-gum (Reply 1988, 2015) in the latter - and a pivotal exotic location - Spain's Granada and Cuba respectively.
