Real-life couple from Game Of Thrones expecting child

English actor Kit Harington and his Scottish actress wife Rose Leslie are expecting their first child.

The onscreen-turned-real-life couple met in 2012 filming the HBO series Game Of Thrones (2011 to last year), in which they played star-crossed lovers Jon and Ygritte.

The couple, who do not have social media accounts, kept the pregnancy under wraps until Leslie showed off her baby bump in a photo shoot for Make Magazine, a British fashion magazine.

The magazine's founder Ursula Lake posted photos of the actress from the shoot on her own Instagram account last Saturday and wrote: "A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time."

Leslie and Harington, both 33, married in 2018 at her family's Wardhill Castle in Scotland.

Since Game Of Thrones, Leslie has starred in the legal drama series The Good Fight (2017 to present). She left the series last year, after season three.

She will be appearing in the upcoming mystery film Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Harington will be in Marvel's upcoming superhero film Eternals, originally scheduled to be released at the end of this year, but has been moved to November next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.